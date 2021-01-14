Brown Patterson was elected unanimously Tuesday evening for a two-year term as the Chairman of Laurens County Council. Jeff Carroll was elected Vice-chairman in a 4-3 vote over Garrett McDaniel.
Diane Anderson received a nomination for the vice-chair but the motion did not receive a second.
It was the beginning action of a 3-hour meeting that ranged over topics like COVID-19, the Capital Initiative 1-cent sales tax and projects, the county’s 10-year plan to meet $250 million in capital needs, and the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant.
In addition, it was the first meeting for new council members, Luke Rankin of Hickory Tavern and David Tribble of Clinton.
Justin Benfield, CEO of the Laurens County Hospital, gave the coronavirus update. He said the nation is suffering from “pandemic fatigue” but added that it just as important now as it has been for the past 11 months to wear masks and take precautions against the virus.
“Healthcare workers are tired,” he said, frankly.
The latest SC DHEC figures show Laurens County with 4,395 infections (801 in the last 2 weeks) and neighboring Greenville County with 46,101 infections (9,061 in the last 2 weeks). Statewide, almost 6,000 people have died.
Jeff Field, general manager of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, brought the council up to date on the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, a $54 million project funded primarily through a 1.5% interest loan from the US Department of Agriculture.
“This is very important to the future of Laurens County,” Field said.
The water plant, its raw water intake, and its distribution lines are expected to produce water in November, 2021.
County Administrator Jon Caime led the discussion of The Capital Initiative - 16 projects costing $35 million funded by a 1-cent sales tax increase - and the $250 million capital plant expected to take 10 years to complete.
Caime said committees will be set up to guide some of the larger Capital Initiative projects. These include the new Clinton Public Library, the Agriculture Center, Veterans’ Monument, and the Historic Courthouse.
The State has contributed $500,000 toward the courthouse renovation - tagging the building in downtown Laurens as an important state/local asset - and that will allow a plan to be developed for Phases 2 and 3 of the restoration.
Caime said some of the $250 million capital plan projects are going to be taken care of by The Capital Initiative. But, in the long run, Laurens County is going to need to build a Law Enforcement Center, with coroner’s offices, $15.3 million; and an Emergency Medical Services Center, with E911 call center, $17.6 million.
The county has started tackling a $10 million project to stabilize bridges.
The county received its 2019-20 audit, delayed 5 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the second consecutive year, the audit gives Laurens County Finances a clean opinion with no concerns expressed.
The document shows Laurens County has $89 million in assets, and 8 months of operating capital in case of a natural or manmade disaster.
Leaders were very optimistic about progress in the coming year.
Carroll said, “We are really going to push the needle (forward) this year.”
Patterson said, “There are a ton of great things headed down the pike ... I’m looking forward to a phenomenal 2021.”
