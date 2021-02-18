Greenville, SC – Ten at the Top recently announced the addition of 14 new board members for the 2021-2023 term. Each new member participated in one of the TATT New Board Member orientation sessions held on January 28 and 29. They join existing members to form the governing board for the 10-county non-profit organization.
New Members to the TATT board are:
Geoff Beans, Associate, NAI Earle Furman
Alex Butterbaugh, Owner, Keowee Brewing Company
Annie Caggiano, President & CEO, Oconee Economic Alliance
Dr. Annette Christy, Executive Council Member, AARP of South Carolina
Stinson Ferguson, Special Counsel, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd
Joel Jones, Chief Operating Officer, ReWa
Brown Patterson, Chairman, Laurens County Council
Abby Russell, Corporate Relations Director, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
Nathan Senn, Mayor, City of Laurens
Frannie Stockwell, President, Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce
Dr. Michael Thorsland, Superintendent, School District of Oconee County
Jenny Wehrs, Vice President-Operations, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System
Julie Wilkie, City Manager, City of Greenwood
Trentsie Williams, Director of Finance, Meg’s House
The TATT Board of Directors is composed of public, private and civic leaders from across the 10-county Upstate region. TATT board members are charged with representing the region and their community in fostering trust and collaboration across the region on issues of regional significance, serving as an advocate for regional thinking within their specific city or county, assisting TATT in engaging elected officials, business and community leaders, and supporting general organizational functions.
Comprised of public, private and civic leaders from across the ten-county Upstate South Carolina Region, Ten at the Top was created to connect and encourage regional collaboration through data-driven research and regular convening of leaders and citizens to address key issues facing the region.
