Greenville, SC – Ten at the Top recently announced the addition of 14 new board members for the 2021-2023 term. Each new member participated in one of the TATT New Board Member orientation sessions held on January 28 and 29. They join existing members to form the governing board for the 10-county non-profit organization.

New Members to the TATT board are:

Geoff Beans, Associate, NAI Earle Furman

Alex Butterbaugh, Owner, Keowee Brewing Company

Annie Caggiano, President & CEO, Oconee Economic Alliance

Dr. Annette Christy, Executive Council Member, AARP of South Carolina

Stinson Ferguson, Special Counsel, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd

Joel Jones, Chief Operating Officer, ReWa

Brown Patterson, Chairman, Laurens County Council

Abby Russell, Corporate Relations Director, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Nathan Senn, Mayor, City of Laurens

Frannie Stockwell, President, Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Michael Thorsland, Superintendent, School District of Oconee County

Jenny Wehrs, Vice President-Operations, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System

Julie Wilkie, City Manager, City of Greenwood

Trentsie Williams, Director of Finance, Meg’s House

The TATT Board of Directors is composed of public, private and civic leaders from across the 10-county Upstate region. TATT board members are charged with representing the region and their community in fostering trust and collaboration across the region on issues of regional significance, serving as an advocate for regional thinking within their specific city or county, assisting TATT in engaging elected officials, business and community leaders, and supporting general organizational functions.

Comprised of public, private and civic leaders from across the ten-county Upstate South Carolina Region, Ten at the Top was created to connect and encourage regional collaboration through data-driven research and regular convening of leaders and citizens to address key issues facing the region. 