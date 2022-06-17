An Upstate man was glad he was lying down when he scratched a lottery ticket and won $200,000.
“I just laid there,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials when he saw a six-figure payday was his.
He was overcome by the win and thoughts of how he almost didn’t buy the $5 scratch-off at the Store #105 on 502 N. Harper St. in Laurens.
“I was going home,” he said. “Then I changed my mind and stopped at the store.”
That decision to stop and play the Lottery won him the first top prize of $200,000 in the Carolina Gold 50X game.
“It’s a blessing,” he said.
The winner overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to leave three top prizes remaining in the game.
Store #105 in Laurens received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.
