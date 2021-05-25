District 56’s $27 million budget – 4.1% higher than last year’s education budget – is on track for second and final reading June 21, after initial action Monday night by the Board of Trustees.
Nearly all the increase is in personnel costs – a $1,000 pay increase and a “step” increase for another year’s service – for teachers. District 56’s starting pay for a bachelor’s degree, no experience, is $39,420/annual – close to the State-recommended $40,000/annual figure. The District also has to pay more for retirement and for employer share health insurance.
Impacting the revenue side, District 56 expects to lose 55 students next year, impacted by COVID-19 and virtual learning.
However, the board was told, local property tax revenues are up. The district also receives industrial money from fees-in-lieu-of-taxes, and local officials have said Laurens County is having a banner year in new investment. As it continues to pay off its bonded indebtedness, District 56 by 2021-22 will have $1.6 million available for capital needs.
The new budget reflects many of the wishes of the board expressed in a May 11 workshop, said Lynn Lawson, district finance director. He presented the Executive Summary, the budgeted figures, and information about property taxation to the board.
It is the 7th year in a row at District 56’s budget is balanced without a property tax increase.
This Friday, District 56 teachers will receive a lump-sum payment for their “step” increase – the State mandated that to happen on or before June 15.
In other business, the Board thanked 2019-20 and 2020-21 retirees – totaling 492 years of service – approved a list of course-electives, agreed to contract with companies for specialized special-needs-students’ services, approved a board meeting schedule starting with August, and agreed to hiring: 3 teachers on induction contracts, 1 teacher on annual contract, and 2 teachers on continuing contracts.
These are some D56 upcoming dates: May 27, Senior Parade; June 17, Senior Awards and City of Clinton-sponsored Fireworks; June 18, 9 am, Clinton High School Commencement; and June 21, Monthly Board Meeting at CHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.