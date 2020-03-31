You have probably heard that on March 27, 2020, the President signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, available here.
CARES provides an additional $349 billion in funding for SBA grant and loan programs particularly for the paycheck protection program (“PPP”). The PPP loan is a forgivable loan if certain requirements are met so highlights below. PPP loans will be offered through the same lenders that are approved to offer 7(a) loans (SBA Loans). You need to contact your banker to ask if they are servicing this loan.
General Eligibility
- Less than 500 employees.
- The business was operational on February 15, 2020, and had employees for whom it paid salaries and payroll taxes, or paid independent contractors.
Use of Loan Proceeds
PPP applicants must certify, in good faith, that the loans are required to continue operations due to the current economic circumstances and acknowledge that the funds will be used to retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage payments, lease payments and utility payments, and that the applicant does not have other “covered loan” applications pending for similar or duplicative purposes.
Proceeds must be used to fund:
- “Payroll Costs” — includes virtually all compensation paid to service providers (employees and independent contractors) as salaries, commissions or similar compensations, including tips, vacation pay, family/parental leave and sick leave but ignoring amounts to the extent they exceed $100,000 per year for any particular person and not taking into account payroll taxes imposed on the employer or withheld from the employee
- Costs related to the continuation of group health benefits and any retirement benefits (presumably including all COBRA benefits),
- Payments of interest on any pre-existing debt or mortgage obligation (but not payment or prepayment of principal on such obligations)
- Rent (including rent under an equipment or other lease)
- Utilities
Maximum Loan Amount
$10,000,000 | calculated by taking the last 12months of salary expense divided by 12 x 2.5 = the maximum loan amount.
Example: Assuming a PPP loan is made on April 1, 2020 and the business had an average monthly Payroll Costs for the period April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 of $100,000, then the maximum loan amount would be $250,000. ($100k x 2.5)
Terms
PPP loans are capped at 4% interest with a maximum maturity of 10 years however
Loan Forgiveness
PPP loans are eligible for forgiveness. Most eligible businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic should qualify for forgiveness of loan principal up to the amount paid by the business during the eight-week period after the loan is made, for the following operational expenditures:
(i) qualifying payroll costs
(ii) interest payment on any mortgage (including mortgages on personal property)
(iii) rent
(iv) utilities (gas, water, transportation, telephone and internet)
Example above: the business received a $250,000 loan. In the eight weeks after the loan, if the business spends $250,000 in the four categories [(i) – (iv) above] then the loan is forgiven. If the business spends less than the $250,000 the difference must be repaid. If those costs were $200,000 then $200,000 is forgiven and $50,000 must be repaid.
Any amounts forgiven are excluded from gross income for tax purposes.
If you have further questions regarding this program, please contact Love Bailey & Associates at 864-984-2698. Love Bailey is a certified public accounting firm located in downtown Laurens. Love Bailey provides services throughout South Carolina and Georgia offering tax and accounting, advisory and attestation services (audits).
“We are a local firm committed to Laurens County however we have been blessed with business outside of our local area.” stated Gary Bailey the firm’s managing member.
To learn more about Love Bailey, visit their website at www.lovebaileycpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.