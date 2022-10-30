The Presbyterian College Alumni Association proudly recognized some of PC’s finest former students during its annual awards ceremony Oct. 22.
The Homecoming gathering united Blue Hose of every generation to celebrate this year’s recipients and recognize the Class of 1972 as the newest members of the Ben Hay Hammet Society, which is named in memory of PC’s former director of public relations and alumni affairs.
In his welcome address to alumni, PC president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg called Hammet’s book, The Spirit of PC, a crucial part of his education on becoming the college’s president in 2021.
“As I was getting ready to become president at Presbyterian College, that was the work that really – above anything else that I read – helped me feel like I was prepared to come here,” he said. “It was such a special book about an incredible little college. A college that began as a way to make life better for local orphans. A little college that persisted despite the odds and grew into a place that continued to thrive and grow into what is now America’s Innovative Service College.
President vandenBerg also presented an update on the college’s new strategic plan and market position as America’s Innovative Service College. He shared a partial list of the big announcements coming out of the strategic plan’s Oct. 21 launch, including:
- The Jacobs Scholars Program for students impacted by foster care
- The Center for South Korea and East Asian Studies
- The Lilly Family School of Philanthropy Partnership
- The Lake Campus at Fellowship Camp and Conference Center on Lake Greenwood
- The national Service Entrepreneurship Competition
- The Presbyterian Promise scholarship for students affiliated with the Presbyterian Church or a Presbyterian school
- The Laurens County Promise scholarship providing free tuition for qualified local students who earn their associate’s degree from Piedmont Technical College
- A digital Athletics Hall of Fame
- A vintage trolley to provide transportation for students, faculty, and staff to venues in Clinton and Laurens
This year’s winners of the Honorary Alumnus and Alumna Award were Clinton civic leader Lumus Byrd and Sandy Dowdle, PC’s director of human resources operations and deputy Title IX coordinator.
Byrd, a former winner of the college’s Martha Anne Green Service to Church and College Award and former chair of the PC Board of Visitors, said his relationship with PC began almost immediately after he retired more than 20 years ago and came home to Clinton.
“Through the years, I’ve had the pleasure to work with the college’s presidents, the administrators, the professors, coaches, staff, and the students,” he said. “It’s been a journey that I have truly enjoyed and will always remember fondly.”
Dowdle has been a PC employee since 1989 and was presented her Honorary Alumna Award by her two daughters, PC alumnae Amanda Dowdle and Lauren Dowdle. She called her 33 years at the college a blessing because of the colleagues, mentors, friends, and students she has worked with.
“I have so many fond memories of co-workers and students – wonderful lifelong friendships that I cherish,” she said. “PC has truly been a family to me. I look forward to many more years of building more friendships, creating wonderful memories, and witnessing PC’s bright future.”
Susan Galloway is this year’s recipient of the Dum Vivimus Servimus Award. She is a founding member and president of Clinton Canopy, a non-profit group that works at improving green spaces and a former Citizen of the Year, presented by the Clinton Chronicle.
“I think when (PC founder) William Plumer Jacobs decided our motto for PC, he did so as an expression of his faith,” she said. “The words of Christ called him to serve in everything he did. And Dr. Jacobs echoes that call across the years to us today – While We Live, We Serve.”
John Jeselnik is the 1922 recipient of the Mary F. Lehman Service to Alumni Award. Jeselnik and his wife, Alison, are longtime supporters of the PC Fund and the Scotsman Club who were inducted last year into the William Plumer Jacobs Society for their outstanding contributions to PC.
Jeselnik said a borrowed phrase – “web of relationships” – define what it means to be PC alumni of various generations, careers, and life experiences.
“When you are an alum of Presbyterian College, you’re part of this giant web,” he said. “That’s what brings us all together to try to do things in support of PC, to make sure that Presbyterian College endures, to make sure it keeps getting better, and to make sure that we pass along that opportunity to subsequent classes, subsequent generations even, so they have the same opportunity to experience what we’ve experienced.”
Bob Link Jr. is this year’s recipient of the Thomas Aurelius Stallworth Award for embodying the character traits of the late Rev. Dr. Tom Stallworth. Like Stallworth, Link, the senior trust officer at TNB Financial Services in Clinton, sang in the choir at First Presbyterian Church of Clinton and shared the award namesake’s love of PC, music, and community.
Link said Stallworth immediately befriended him when he joined the church choir and lived not only by PC’s Latin motto, Dum Vivimus Servimus, but also South Carolina’s, Dum Spiro Spero – “While I Breathe, I Hope.”
“I think this phrase describes Tom perfectly, as his was a life of hope,” Link said. “As long as he had grit, he had hope – hope that he could be better, that you could be better, that Presbyterian College could be better, and the church could be better.
“This award recognizes that Tom’s true essence was that of neighbor and friend. When asked by a lawyer, ‘Who is my neighbor?’ Jesus didn’t define the term but gave us the example of the Samaritan. In our day, we have Tom Stallworth as an example, so, let’s us go and do likewise.”
The Mike Turner Scotsman Club Award went to Brad and Mary Irwin Spearman.
Members of the Scotsman Club for more than three decades, the Spearmans most recently served together on the Championship Spirit Steering Committee as part of a campaign that raised more than $8 million for athletic facilities.
Mary Spearman said she loved PC the first day she arrived as a freshman in August, 1980. There, she met professors who mentored and cared for, friends for life, and her husband, Brad.
“We are blessed not only to have met our friends and roommates when we were here, but to have met so many more among you all,” she said. “I just feel blessed and honored and indebted to PC for all it has given me.”
Brad Spearman said the impact PC has had on him and his family is a “priceless gift.”
“We have always felt like we received a whole lot more than we could ever hope to give and we’re grateful for that,” he said.
Attorney Leah Mayo is this year’s Outstanding Alumna. The assistant district attorney in the Rome, Ga., District Attorney’s Office, Mayo was named Exceptional Young Professional by the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce and is president of the Rome Area Council for the Arts.
Mayo said she wanted to become an attorney before she even applied to PC and found a name from the start for what she believed she was called to do – become a servant leader.
“It really resonated with me,” she said. “During my time at PC, I continued to grow that notion of servant leadership. Servant leadership is something I pursue in my career.”
Dr. Trey Boyd is the 2022 Outstanding Young Alumnus. A founding faculty member of the Presbyterian College Physician Assistant Program, he is now director of postgraduate medicine and associate program director in the College of Medical Science at the University of Lynchburg in Virginia.
In addition to his family, Boyd thanked his former classmates, fraternity brothers, professors, and staff for their support.
“I can’t tell you how grateful I am and how thankful I am for the time you’ve give me at this special place,” he said.
Brig. Gen. John Gentry earned PC’s highest alumni honor – the Alumni Gold P Award. Gentry is the assistant adjutant general for the Georgia National Guard, where he is responsible for soldier and equipment readiness for the Guard’s 878th Troop Command.
As a former Wysor Saber winner for being the top cadet in the Highlander Battalion, Gentry said PC’s ROTC program provided him at first a way to pay for college that included what he thought would be a brief six-year commitment. More than 30 years later, Gentry said he understand more than ever the important of service to others.
Gentry said he hopes PC will continue to support and promote its historic ROTC program, which has produced a number of distinguished career officers.
“I’m proud to be among those that have volunteered to be a part of the PC ROTC program,” he said. “We have a hidden gem in this program here. I hope we continue to support it, to promote it, celebrate it, and send future leaders of our army to represent us and live by our motto, ‘While We Live, We Serve.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.