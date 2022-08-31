Presbyterian College's groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday is the start of a project many say has been in the making for decades.
The $8.2 million in athletic facilities improvements have begun. Two projects have already been named.
The first, the Championship Spirit initiative, is the weight room renovation in Templeton Physical Education Center. It is a multipurpose facility for men’s and women’s wrestling, acrobatics and tumbling, and competitive cheer.
The second was the John McIntosh Athletic Center or what the Blue Hose community calls the MAC. This project honors 1961 alumnus John McIntosh.
McIntosh is a former chief deputy attorney general for South Carolina. McIntosh’s seven-figure philanthropic gift to the Championship Spirit initiative isn’t his only contribution to future Blue Hose. He also endowed the John W. McIntosh ’61 and Family Endowed Scholarship for first-generation college students.
President Dr. Matthew vandenBerg called Saturday “a day for rejoicing and gladness.”
vandenBerg spoke about asking many alumni, “Who made the difference for you in your PC education?” The names that he hears often are Bob Strock and his wife, Betty.
The rededicated Bob and Betty Strock Weight Room was also announced at the event.
The rededication honors former coach and P.E. professor Bob Strock and his wife, Betty. They are both honorary alumni and Blue Hose supporters.
“They are loved and considered royalty. They inspire our students and our alumni,” stated vandenBerg
Among others that spoke was Tom Free, PC class of 1991. Free served as the chair of the Championship Spirit committee. Free thanked his fellow committee members for their commitment to the project
Free also thanked the current athletes and coaches for “everything you do between practices, classes, and labs. Everything you do to wear those uniforms and represent this college.”
Below is a list of projects that are being funded by the $8.2 million:
- A new multipurpose facility for men’s and women’s wrestling, acrobatics and tumbling, and competitive cheer.
- A new field house with coaches’ offices, a locker room, lights, a concession area, public restrooms, new seating, and a press box for softball.
- A new field house with coaches’ offices, a locker room, concession area, public restrooms, new seating, and a press box for baseball.
- New bleachers, a new scoreboard, video boards, and a new HVAC system for the Templeton gymnasium.
- Renovation and new equipment for the weight room in Templeton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.