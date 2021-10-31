PC Chamber Orchestra Presents Fall Concert Nov. 9

The Presbyterian College Chamber Orchestra will present its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in Edmunds Hall.
The concert will feature harp soloist Kipper Ackerman, a 1997 graduate of PC and the choir director at Anglican Church of the Holy Comforter in Sumter. Ackerman has served as professional musician for more than 20 years, directing church choirs and teaching in private and public schools.
In addition to her duties at Holy Comforter, she is director of The Sounds of Grace, a non-profit organization that performs in health care and hospice facilities and in special needs classrooms. She is also the mother of current PC student Liza Ackerman, the concert master of the PC Chamber Orchestra.
The fall concert is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.
