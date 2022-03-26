Presbyterian College and Clinton Community Garden are teaming up to sponsor a “Garden Party” on Sunday, April 3, from 3 pm-6 pm at 118 S. Bell Street in Clinton.
There will be food, kid's activities, cooking demonstrations, health screenings, music, and dancing. The best part is all of it is free.
The garden party offers a fun way to learn about health, meet new friends, and feel good about yourself.
The Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy will also be on site to complete health screenings and a mini - CPR Class for those interested.
In addition, a creative table will be set to create art out of vegetables, and other artsy opportunities.
Cooking demonstrations including winter squash pie, sautéed greens, roasted roots, spring green salad, veggie burger sliders, and broccoli salad will be led by PC students and Garden leaders under the Pavilion. This delicious array of goodies will be for all to enjoy. There will be plenty of recipe cards to take home with you.
A variety of kid’s games including corn hole and others will be active all afternoon and into early evening hours.
The Clinton Community Garden will also be offering great door prizes drawn the first minute of each hour.
Presbyterian College students who are enrolled in health communications this semester have worked to promote the garden and prepare for the upcoming party.
The instructor for the course, Dr. Justin Brent, sees an opportunity for both service and learning: “We learn the most when we come together and solve problems collaboratively.”
Those interested in volunteering can meet up at the garden every Sunday at 2 pm. A signup list will be available at the party.
