Presbyterian College alumni and friends gave at an unprecedented level this fiscal year, with $18.3 million in total gifts and multi-year pledges.
This year’s totals nearly doubled PC’s previous fundraising record of $9.9 million set in 2005.
“The truly exceptional vision, passion, and generosity of many individuals catapulted PC beyond our highly ambitious fundraising goals for the year,” said PC president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg. “Our alumni, parents, and friends have enabled the construction of new facilities, created and enhanced scholarships, supported faculty, and enriched the educational experience of our students.”
Overall, five seven-figure gifts and 25 six-figure gifts propelled PC to this historic achievement.
With their transformative $5 million commitment – the largest in college history – Marianne and E.G. Lassiter endowed one of the most prestigious chaplaincy programs in the U.S. As a result of their generosity, the college called the Rev. Dr. Buz Wilcoxon as the Marianne and E.G. Lassiter Chaplain and Dean of Spiritual Life last spring.
Likewise, an inspirational seven-figure gift from college trustee Louise Slater endowed the Rogers-Ingram Vice President for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) position. PC named Dr. Selena Blair as the college’s first vice president for JEDI in May.
An anonymous seven-figure gift also endowed the Jack and Jane Presseau Associate Chaplain for Student Volunteer Services position.
2002 alumni Chad and Pam Prashad helped establish and fund two new signature initiatives: PC’s Service Entrepreneurship Competition and the Jacobs Scholar Program. One of the largest competitions of its kind in the nation, the Service Entrepreneurship Competition provides scholarships and robust support for students who wish to address system societal challenges at their root causes. The Jacobs Scholar Program also provides scholarships and a strong foundation of support for students who have experienced the foster care system.
PC’s record-breaking year also includes several signature capital improvement projects. Gifts and pledges helped PC to purchase and renovate the Capitol Theatre in Laurens into a community performing arts center and headquarters for the Blue Hose esports program. The college also surpassed an $8 million capital campaign, called the “Championship Spirit, for athletic facilities upgrades.
The Championship Spirit initiative exceeded its funding goals to build a new multipurpose facility for men’s and women’s wrestling, acrobatics and tumbling, and competitive cheer, as well as significant improvements for softball, baseball, and the Templeton Physical Education Center.
The PC Fund, which supports the college’s annual budget, also surpassed its $1,350,000 goal.
The PC community has also focused on boosting engagement by PC constituents in the recruitment of first-year students through the new 1880 Referral Program. Current students, high school teachers and coaches, staff members, faculty, parents, and alumni referred 279 students who applied to PC, 141 who have enrolled for Fall 2022. The college plans to expand the program significantly in the coming academic year.
President vandenBerg expressed the college’s gratitude to everyone who played a role in PC’s philanthropic success this year.
“PC’s students, faculty, and staff are deeply grateful to our benefactors and volunteers for their tremendous leadership and support,” he said. “Working together, we will build on our momentum and ensure that PC’s best and brightest days are ahead of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.