Presbyterian College has taken measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 on campus and has named a working group to meet regularly “to address factors as they develop.”
The following measures were announced on Thursday.
PC has decided to extend Spring Break for the campus of the College of Arts and Sciences through Sunday, March 22.
No classes for undergraduate students will be held on campus during the week of Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20.
Only those undergraduate students who have obligations on campus (i.e. – participation on an active athletic team) should remain in residential facilities from now through Sunday, March 22. Otherwise, students are not to return to campus until we provide additional notice. If you do not have a safe place to stay, please email the Office of Residence Life as soon as possible to explore alternative housing options.
We will determine by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, whether to resume classes on campus on Monday, March 23 or move to virtual, online instruction in the undergraduate program on that date.
Dining, library and other services will be available to those students on campus next week.
We are actively reviewing events to be held on campus over the next few weeks. We will work with individuals as necessary to continue or modify those gatherings as appropriate.
Athletic events on campus remain in place.
Visitors to campus remain welcome, but we ask that those with illnesses caused by COVID-19 or who have symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath not visit campus at this point.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at PC.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clinton.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laurens County.
