Presbyterian College’s kilt-clad president made a stunning and generous offer Tuesday to each of the 600 Palmetto Girls State delegates. Come to PC and receive a $ 25,000-a-year scholarship.
President Dr. Matthew vandenBerg told the group that PC is making a four-year, $60 million commitment to the rising seniors in Palmetto Girls State, the largest scholarship commitment in the college’s history.
Each Girls State participant who applies to, is admitted to, and enrolls at PC will receive an annual $25,000 Palmetto Girls State Promise scholarship – a four-year, $100,000 commitment.
A former participant in Michigan Boys State, vandenBerg said the Palmetto Girls State program’s values – leadership and citizenship – align perfectly with PC’s mission to become the country’s leading college for innovative service.
“This scholarship program is a powerful way for PC to put its money where its mouth is in terms of equipping future servant leaders to address our society’s most vexing challenges and bring about positive change,” he said.
President vandenBerg made a powerful case for Girls State delegates to come to PC. PC’s commitment to service and creative problem solving is clear and evidenced by the college’s Service Entrepreneurship program, its partnership with Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, and its growing reputation for health-related graduate programs.
“If you want to learn how to solve real-world problems through creativity – if you want to serve your community and the world and help people facing struggles – if you seek a life of meaning and purpose – THAT is what you get from an education at PC,” vandenBerg said. “That’s who we are. No matter what field you enter – health care, law, business, government, or nonprofits, solving problems and helping people are what it’s all about. That’s what makes PC different. Wherever you go, or whatever line of work you enter, PC gets you ready to make the world a better place.”
Palmetto Girls State is a one-week leadership and citizenship training program created to educate outstanding high school students about state and local government and citizenship. They are selected based on the leadership skills and involvement they have shown in their respective schools and communities.
The S.C. Department of the American Legion Auxiliary has organized and administered Palmetto Girls State since 1947. Leading this year’s 75th anniversary delegates are Sabra Denny, director; Katie Stoughton, assistant director; and Pam King, education director.
