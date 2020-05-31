Presbyterian College President Bob Staton issues statement regarding recent acts of violence:
"The events of this past week across the country compel each of us to reflect on what it means to live together in a civil, democratic society. The senseless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25, and the despicable actions of those who caused his death, should cause all of us to recognize the hurt and pain felt by many in our country and to renew the hard work, but important work, that needs to happen to ensure equal justice and fair treatment for all Americans, no matter one's race, gender, creed, orientation, or social status.
The deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor are real and painful symbols of the violation of human rights and the devastating effects that systemic racism, oppression and violence have on the safety, security and health of communities of color. In this moment, as we contemplate the reforms and actions needed to create a more perfect union, each of us should give thought to the words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. that, 'Noncooperation with evil is as much a moral obligation as is cooperation with good.' It is our belief, as many Americans would concur, that this is a significant moment in our nation’s history and in order to correct the systemic wrongs that these events reveal, it will require courageous talk and discourse among and between all of us before these matters will be resolved.
As a community, Presbyterian College denounces racism and vigilante acts that harm and terrorize members of our nation and communities based upon race, ethnicity, country of origin, religion, disability, gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation. To this end, we will hold steadfastly to our responsibility and obligation to create a welcoming and safe campus environment in which endemic or episodic wrongs can be discussed and addressed and acts of hate, bias or violence are condemned and will not be tolerated. Let’s all of us agree to creating a more perfect union and a more perfect and inclusive campus."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.