The Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy (PCSP) has entered into an agreement with Spartanburg Community College (SCC), a partnership that offers students an opportunity into the School and the pharmacy profession.
“We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Spartanburg Community College,” said Pharmacy Dean Dr. Kurt Wargo. “Through this agreement, students have the opportunity to earn their associate's degree through SCC, thereby meeting all the requirements to enter the PC School of Pharmacy. This pathway is a great opportunity for students, and we are excited to be a part of it.”
Students at SCC who satisfactorily complete the agreed-upon courses and submit a PharmCAS application to the PCSP will be guaranteed an interview. The agreed upon pre-pharmacy courses at SCC can be completed in just two years. Once accepted by PCSP, students will be eligible to complete their Doctor of Pharmacy degree in four years. This is an exciting opportunity for students as they can receive their doctorate degree in only six years after graduating from high school.
“This new partnership will help fill a need for healthcare professionals in the Upstate as students complete the doctoral program and become licensed pharmacists,” added Wargo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.