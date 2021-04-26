pc vaccine

Amber Hughes, a PC undergraduate student who was the first to receive the vaccine at the PC clinic (Courtesy of Presbyterian College)

After a thorough review of potential side effects related to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA and CDC have lifted the pause and providers can now resume administering the 1-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.  

Presbyterian  College School of Pharmacy is now providing both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines while supplies last. Licensed, immunization-certified pharmacists and pharmacy interns are administering the vaccine at the Wellness Center. 

Call 864-938-3930 or visit the PC website to schedule an appointment-- presby.edu/campus-life/protect-pc/covid-19-vaccine/

Select days are set aside each week for administering COVID-19 vaccines and this week will be Thursday and Friday. 