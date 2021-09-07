The Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy Wellness Center in Clinton continues to offer vaccines to the community and has added a supply of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, as well.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine has been given full FDA approval for people 16 years of age or older and is available under emergency use authorization for individuals 12-15 years of age.
In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the Wellness Center also administers the two-dose Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, both of which are under emergency use authorization for individuals 18 years old and older. An additional third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is currently available to people who are immunocompromised and meet FDA criteria. Booster doses will be available for the general population when approved by the Centers for Disease Control.
Dr. Tiffaney Threatt, associate professor of pharmacy practice and director of the Wellness Center, assures members of the community that the vaccines are safe and effective.
“Despite being a pharmacist who gives vaccines regularly, I researched the actual scientific evidence before I came to the overwhelming conclusion that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective,” she said. “I chose to get it for myself and my family members because I truly believe the benefits far outweigh the risks.”
Threatt said she understands that some people are hesitant to get the vaccine but urged them to talk to their doctors or pharmacists.
“There is a lot of false information out there about the vaccines. If you’re undecided about getting it, I encourage you to talk with your primary care provider or pharmacist,” she said. “They will listen to your concerns and provide answers to help you make an informed decision that you feel is right for you. Right now, with a highly contagious Delta variant, we are in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, especially in the 18-49 range. I’ve heard far too many cases lately of people hospitalized with COVID saying they wished they had gotten the vaccine. Some of them didn’t make it. The good news is we are trending in the right direction. About 14 million people got their first dose in August, an increase of 4 million from July.”
Vaccines are given each Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. by licensed, immunization-certified pharmacists and pharmacy interns only. No appointments are necessary. Additional times may be offered depending on demand for the vaccine. The Wellness Center is located at 307 North Broad Street in Clinton. The entrance to and parking for the Wellness Center is off of Academy Street.
For more information, call the PCSP Wellness Center at 864-938-3930 or email at pcspwellness@presby.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.