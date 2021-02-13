PC will celebrate Black History Month with a virtual program featuring Dr. Kendra Hamilton, associate professor of English, as the keynote speaker. The virtual convocation will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb.18. The convocation’s theme is Domestic Terror: A Meditation.
Hamilton, also the director of the southern studies minor program, joined the PC faculty in 2014. She served as the principal investigator of “The Textile Mill Memory Project,” a three-year project funded by a $100,000 grant from the Andrew Mellon Foundation. The project visualized 100 years of Clinton as a prototypical mill town.
Students, faculty, staff, local community members and alumni are invited to join the event. The event is sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Religious Life and Multicultural Community Engagement.
Join the Zoom program at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82819393467?pwd=UnR2Mkd0S1lYamxVd1lRMis0OHRndz09
