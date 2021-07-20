H2O Blue, LLC has withdrawn its permit application for an industrial wastewater incinerator at a commercially valuable intersection near Clinton.
The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control made the announcement. As a result, the public notice that DHEC issued July 2 about the project also has been withdrawn.
The effort to place two incinerators near Clinton was called “underhanded” and “undermining efforts” at community improvement by School District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields at a Laurens County Development Corporation Board meeting Tuesday.
The LCDC Board adopted a resolution of opposition. Citizens contacted DHEC, the Laurens County Legislative Delegation asked for an on-site meeting, the Clinton City Council authorized a letter of concern, and the matter was brought to the attention of the Laurens County Council.
County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks said DHEC had agreed to hold hearings, but had not set dates; and this facility has come to South Carolina because North Carolina does not allow them - known as a Hauled Wastewater Receiving and Evaporation Facility.
Opponents said there would be “paper mill” or “rotten eggs” odor, and a potential threat to groundwater. The proposed facility-site is within walking distance of the Blue Ocean Restaurant.
Citizens attended a concern meeting July 13 at The Clinton House. Deadline for public comments was set by SC DHEC for Aug. 1.
Opponents had set up a legal defense fund at Arthur State Bank in Clinton. They retained attorney Gene McCall, a Ph.D in Environmental Health Engineering and a USC and Clemson professor.
Opponents distributed information through the Keep Laurens County Clean Facebook page.
Opponent Mike Johnson told the Clinton City Council, meeting in a called session Friday afternoon, “We are concerned about what they are bringing forward - what type of chemicals, what type of evaporation into our atmosphere.”
The plan, according to a DHEC document, was to truck in industrial wastewater, put it in 2 400-gallon thermal containers to evaporate 800 gallons per hour, 24 hours a day; there would be no chemist on-site. What’s left, after evaporation (the sludge), would be mixed with sawdust and trucked to landfills.
Some critics have said Laurens County was targeted because it does not have zoning.
