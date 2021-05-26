A person of interest has been detained after a woman was found shot to death at Countryside Townhouses in Clinton on Tuesday morning.
At approximately 10:55am, Clinton Police Department responded to Countryside Townhouses at 100 Countryside Circle for a reported gunshot victim who was deceased. The Laurens County Coroner’s was requested by the Clinton PD to respond to the scene.
The incident is being investigated by Clinton PD, SLED, and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. The Clinton PD with assistance from Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has a person of interest detained.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Sharde D. Swinger, 34, of Clinton.
The Clinton PD believes this to be an isolated incident and does not believe there is any further danger to the public.
