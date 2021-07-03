The City of Laurens celebrated Independence Day on Saturday night with Laurens Lights the Night, a new festival featuring music, food, fireworks and a spectacular light show.
The City presented the Upstate’s first and only light projection show. Laurens’ new light show was projected onto the historic courthouse.
The public gathered on the north side of the Public Square to view the show and the live music performance by “Steel Toe Stiletto,” an Upstate favorite.
