Piedmont Agency on Aging recently announced it has received a $5,000 grant from Meals on Wheels America and Caesars Foundation to help develop its Friendly Visitor program for its Meals on Wheels clients.
Funding will support Piedmont Agency on Aging in offering seniors an additional opportunity for socialization beyond regular meal delivery.
“Studies show that loneliness is as physically bad for us as smoking a pack of cigarettes every day. We’re excited to launch ‘CompanionshipWorks’ this year, a new program that will pair community volunteers with local seniors who would love and benefit from regular visits in their home. The Meals on Wheels America grant will provide the start-up funds necessary for this program. Call us (864.223.0164) for more information on how you can get involved,” said CEO Kathy Dublin.
In total, Meals on Wheels America distributed $100,000 in Friendly Visitor Programs grants this year, thanks to support from Caesars Foundation. The grants will enable Meals on Wheels programs across the country to pursue volunteer recruitment, training and volunteer-client matching, among other things, to begin or expand a Friendly Visitor program.
“Today, one in five seniors reports feeling lonely, which has been shown to increase their risk of health complications and negatively impact their well-being,” said Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander. “For many Meals on Wheels recipients, the person delivering their meal is often the only person they will see that day, so Friendly Visitor programs serve as an invaluable way to keep them socially connected. We’re thrilled to be able to contribute to Piedmont Agency on Aging’s effort to do just that, thanks to ongoing support from Caesars Foundation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.