Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for their annual holiday gift bag project.
Each Christmas, Meals on Wheels provides a brightly colored holiday gift bag of items for as many as 500 homebound seniors in the four county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties.
For many of these seniors, this will be the only gift they could receive.
The deadline for items needed is Thursday December 10.
Piedmont Agency on Aging is also in need of volunteers to help package and deliver the items. Packaging will start on Friday, December 11 and deliveries will be the week of December 14–18.
To safely deliver, organizers are asking that all volunteers wear a mask and can drop the bags off right inside the door.
Items Needed This Year Are:
Boxes of Kleenex
Tooth Paste & Individually packaged Tooth Brushes
Pump Liquid Soap & Bar Soap
Handi-Wipes
Lotion
Wash Cloths
White Cotton Socks (Men’s & Women’s)
Breakfast Cereal Bars
Tea or Coffee
Chocolate or Hard Candy
Notecards or Pens
Q-tips
Band-Aids
2021 Wall Calendars
Fleece throws
Crossword or Word Find Puzzles
Large Christmas Gift Bags
Drop your items off at any of the Piedmont Agency on Aging locations:
-808 South Emerald Road (behind Piedmont Tech) in Greenwood 223-0164 (M-F 8am-5:30m)
-Center Street Café, Center Street in Abbeville 366-9666 (M,W,F 9am-1pm)
-Ninety Six Depot in Ninety Six 543-4999 (M,W,F 9am-1pm)
-512 Professional Park in Clinton 938-0572 (M-F 8am – 3pm)
-West Butler Ave., Saluda, SC 554-5499 (M,W,F 9am-1pm)
For more information on how your family, club or organization can get involved, please call Tracey Bedenbaugh at 223-0164 ext. 231 or email at tbedenbaugh@piedmontaoa.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.