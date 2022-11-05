5fcd9ed0619dd.image.jpg

Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for the Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Bags project.

Over 500 Meals on Wheels clients will receive a gift bag of items in the four-county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties.

If you or your group are interested in donating items, the deadline for items needed is Wednesday, December 7. Volunteers are also needed to deliver the gift bags in your local community the week of December 12-16.

Items needed include:

Soft throws/Scarfs/Gloves

Small or individual size Kleenex

Tooth Paste & Toothbrushes

Pump Liquid Soap & Bar Soap

Handi-Wipes

Lotion

Wash Cloths/ Kitchen Towels

Individual Snack items such as bars & crackers

Tea or Coffee

2023 Wall calendars

Candy

Q-tips

AAA or AA batteries

Stocking Caps

Mini flashlight

Band-Aids

Crossword or Word Find Puzzles (large Print)

Envelopes/Stamps

Items can be dropped off at the Piedmont Agency on Aging location at 512 Professional Park in Clinton. That location can be reached at 938-0572.

For more information on how to get involved, please call Schea Workman at 223-0164 ext. 237 or email at sworkman@piedmontaoa.com.