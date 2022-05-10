The inaugural Piedmont Blues & Roots Festival will take over downtown Laurens on Saturday, May 14.
“My primary goal – and I think it’s in line with the city’s primary goal and that of Main Street Laurens – is to bring awareness of the people who were born here that have, in my opinion, not been properly celebrated or recognized here,” festival organizer Hunter Holmes, a musician and aficionado of blues and roots music genres, told Roots Magazine.
Roots Magazine posted a story on the festival, stating “Bluesmen Pink Anderson and Rev. Gary Davis, both born and raised in Laurens County, played a style of music now called Piedmont Blues. They have been recognized as influences among some of the most recognizable names in music, including the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and Keb Mo. Pink Floyd’s name was inspired by Anderson and bluesman Floyd Council.”
“I just feel like it’s time to celebrate those guys and get some recognition for them here,” Holmes told Roots Magazine, noting that music tourists have come to Laurens County in search of the legacies of the famed musicians only to find nothing.
The day kicks off with the Biscuit Bake-Off, sponsored by A Taste of Home, at 10:30am on the South Public Square. The Whiteford’s “How Many Biscuits Can You Eat” contest will begin at 11am on the South Public Square. To sign up for both events, email communityevents@cityoflaurenssc.com.
Music begins on the Main Stage from noon-1pm with Veronika Jackson. The remainder of the music lineup includes:
1:15pm-2:15pm Ali Kafka
2:30pm-3:30pm Hunter Holmes
3:45pm-4:45pm Steve McGaha
5:00pm-6:00pm Freddie Vanderford
6:15pm-7:15pm Lon Eldridge
7:30pm-8:30pm Andy Cohen
8:45pm-10:00pm Joey J. Saye
A bourbon tasting will be held from 5pm-8pm at Southern Trade Outfitters. Tickets can be purchased through Main Street Laurens for $25.
A craft fair will be available all day throughout the historic Laurens Square.
