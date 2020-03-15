Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that all technical colleges in the state close for two weeks to help offset the impact of COVID-19 on our communities.
Over the next few days, PTC will be transitioning to all online course delivery.
As a result, Piedmont Technical College is immediately canceling in-person classes through March 31.
For currently enrolled students: more information about online course delivery will be forthcoming on Monday.
All PTC locations will be closed to the public on Monday.
All faculty, staff and employees should report to work on Monday.
