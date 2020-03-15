PTC engineering technology receives reaccreditation

 

Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that all technical colleges in the state close for two weeks to help offset the impact of COVID-19 on our communities.

  • Over the next few days, PTC will be transitioning to all online course delivery.

  • As a result, Piedmont Technical College is immediately canceling in-person classes through March 31.

  • For currently enrolled students: more information about online course delivery will be forthcoming on Monday.

  • All PTC locations will be closed to the public on Monday.

  • All faculty, staff and employees should report to work on Monday.