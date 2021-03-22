Piedmont Tech Announces Upcoming Topics for PTC Live Broadcast

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) announces the next three installments of its PTC Live program, which is broadcast over the college’s Facebook and YouTube channels.
Hosted by PTC Director of Genesis Initiatives Steve Coleman, each program focuses conversation around a timely topic of interest to the PTC community.
The next scheduled PTC Live broadcast topics and dates include:
Cardiovascular Technology, Tuesday, March 23, at 4 p.m.
Recognition of PTC Scholarship Winners, Tuesday, April 1, at 4 p.m.
PTC Student Awards Ceremony, Wednesday, April 21, at 12:30 p.m.
The Cardiovascular Technology episode will feature technology demonstrations for Echocardiography and Invasive Cardiovascular Technology. The Scholarship Recognition program will be fully virtual, but the Student Awards Ceremony will be conducted live and in person, with only award recipients in attendance.
