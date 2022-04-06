Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Paramedic Program Director Steve McDade has been singled out twice in recent weeks for recognition of his contributions to the Emergency Medical Services profession.
The South Carolina EMS Association recently named McDade the Dean Douglas South Carolina EMS Advocate of the Year at its annual conference last month in Columbia. It is one of the organization’s highest honors.
Anderson University Emergency Services Management also named McDade Alumnus of the Year at an Anderson-Oconee-Pickens Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet on March 21.
