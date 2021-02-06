JobFair1.jpeg

Piedmont Technical College is partnering with SC Works/Upper Savannah Region and the Laurens County Development Corporation to host a Drive-Thru Job Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Laurens. 

Participating companies Fukoku, Milliken, International Paper, Walmart and Fibertex are seeking to fill positions that include: shift production workers; shift supervisors; process technicians; machine operators; forklift drivers; maintenance technicians; electricians; receiving unloaders; order fillers; and more.

Wearing a facemask is required at this event, and bringing at least 5 copies of your resume is strongly encouraged.

 

Event Details

Who

Piedmont Technical College and partners SC Works/Upper Savannah Region and Laurens County Development Corporation 

What

Drive-Thru Job Fair 

When

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where

PTC Center for Advanced Manufacturing

109 Innovation Drive

Laurens, South Carolina

Why

Quality job opportunities.