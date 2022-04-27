Piedmont Technical College (PTC) will hold two in-person spring commencement exercises on Thursday, May 5.
An 11 a.m. ceremony will recognize graduates from our Health Care and Engineering/Industrial divisions. A 3 p.m. ceremony will recognize graduates from our Arts/Sciences and Business, Public Service, Information Technology, and Commercial Art divisions. Both commencements will take place in the James Medford Family Event Center on PTC’s Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.
This year, the college is inviting a community leader to deliver a commencement address, alongside its traditional student speakers. For these ceremonies, the community leader address will be delivered by John Paguntalan, NP, PhD.
Dr. Paguntalan has deep roots at PTC, having graduated initially with an associate degree in nursing from PTC. While working at Self Regional Healthcare, he earned a bachelor’s in nursing from Lander University and went on to graduate magna cum laude with a master’s in nursing from Clemson University. He earned his PhD in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina. In 2008, Dr. Paguntalan was named a recipient of the SC Palmetto Gold, one of the most prestigious awards given to nurses in South Carolina. Today, he works at Advanced Cardiology Associates at Self.
The student speaker for the 11 a.m. ceremony will be Quenton Garrett, a mechanical engineering technology major from Greenwood. The student speaker for the 3 p.m. ceremony will be Ashley Smith, a dual-enrolled, associate in arts major from McCormick.
In the interest of safety, PTC has increased security measures for all graduation ceremonies. Guests are encouraged to leave unnecessary items in vehicles. Umbrellas and balloons will NOT be allowed into the event. Any bags carried into the Medford Center must be made of clear plastic.
This is a ticketed event. Each individual ticketholder, including children, will be entitled to one seat only. The Emerald City Brass will provide musical entertainment.
