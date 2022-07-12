Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a Scholarship Luncheon to recognize student recipients of dozens of PTC Foundation scholarships for 2022.
This year’s winners of the PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship — funded by the PTC Golf Classic since 1993 — are Alexanderia Allen, Mylionette Charias, Otis Clark, Megan Cobb, Hunter Cox, Marion Curry, Latisha Gallman, Malia Garcia, Rachaell Garland, Janae Gillespie, Jenny Gonzalez, Maryon Kennedy, Savannah Lever, Rachel Morris, Nickolas Speaks, Blair Sportello, and Portland Wallace.
