In light of ongoing pandemic restrictions, Piedmont Technical College will conduct all summer semester lecture courses online.
Courses with a lab, shop or clinical requirement will proceed in a hybrid format, with the lecture portions delivered online. Students needing lab, shop or clinical experience will be brought on to campus, or sent to clinical sites, for hands-on training when it is safe to do so.
Summer term registration is open. To learn more, visit www.ptc.edu.
