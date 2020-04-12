PTC admin

In light of ongoing pandemic restrictions, Piedmont Technical College will conduct all summer semester lecture courses online.

Courses with a lab, shop or clinical requirement will proceed in a hybrid format, with the lecture portions delivered online. Students needing lab, shop or clinical experience will be brought on to campus, or sent to clinical sites, for hands-on training when it is safe to do so.

Summer term registration is open. To learn more, visit www.ptc.edu.