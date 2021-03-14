Piedmont Tech to Host Virtual Parent Night

Piedmont Technical College will host a Virtual Parent Night on Wednesday, March 24, at 6 p.m.
At this event, parents will meet PTC’s new president, Dr. Hope E. Rivers, and learn how the admissions process works. They’ll also receive information about a wide range of opportunities available to their children. These include Dual Enrollment and the college’s first-in-the-state Job-Ready Guarantee. Perhaps most important, parents will learn about financial aid and scholarships that, when combined, can enable a tuition-free college experience!
In addition to receiving comprehensive information about PTC, active participants will be eligible to receive prizes. Registration is required. To register, go to www.ptc.edu/parent.
Event Details
Who
Piedmont Technical College
What
Virtual Parent Night
When
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
6 p.m.
Where
