Every spring, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recognizes and celebrates students who have been awarded one of more than 85 scholarships available from the PTC Foundation.

Again in 2021, as a cautionary measure, the college conducted its scholarship recognition ceremony online over its “PTC Live” social media channels.

“In practical terms, a scholarship is simply a fiscal tool to help students pay for college. But what does a scholarship actually mean?” PTC President Dr. Hope E. Rivers said in her taped introduction, “A scholarship award is validation. A scholarship award says that its benefactors have faith in you. They believe you will succeed, and you are worthy of their investment in your education. You got this!”

Indeed. Alyssa Flynn, an associate degree nursing student and Strom Thurmond Scholar from Newberry, exuded confidence in her remarks as one of three scholarship recipients featured on the video. After graduation, she hopes to work as a trauma nurse while pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

“Since starting the nursing program, I have been able to work in a hands-on clinical setting. These opportunities have helped me gain essential tools needed for the health care field, and they have also helped me to understand that I have chosen the correct career path,” she said. “Not only has this scholarship been financially meaningful but emotionally as well because it has helped strengthen my belief in myself.”

“Every single day, our generous benefactors are making a difference,” said Fran Wiley, associate vice president for development at the Piedmont Technical College Foundation. “On behalf of the PTC Foundation Board and the entire college community, I want to thank our donors for making our scholarship program possible.”

Jason Martin of Batesburg, a Derrick Scholar majoring in mechatronics technology, is strongly motivated to succeed in college as an example to his three daughters.

“I have taught my three daughters that, regardless of where you come from, … every person on the planet has a particular genius that is personal to them,” he said. “College is one of the best ways to explore what that might be and also learn the skills you need to advance yourself into a career that is utilizing that genius. I believe that every person should go to college, and particularly a technical college, so that they can develop those skill sets and learn what they might be successful at later on in life.”

Merry Lu Han, who received the PTC Foundation Scholarship, is majoring in adult echocardiography. She would like to continue her studies, earn a bachelor’s degree, and perhaps one day teach college students like herself.

“I think my compassion and dedication to others are helping me to succeed in college. Working here as a student in the Cardiovascular Technology Program is helping me to achieve my goals and dreams,” she said. “Receiving this scholarship allowed me to have some financial relief and focus more on my studies. … I am greatly appreciative of the financial support that the college has given me.”

“The best advice I can give someone considering attending school is to stop making excuses and just do it!” Flynn said in conclusion. “Celebrate the small achievements, set goals, and always believe in yourself!”

To view the video and complete list of scholarship recipients, please visit www.facebook.com/PiedmontTech.

The individual scholarship winners are:

Anna Lewis, Abbeville First Bank Endowed Scholarship

Chasity Cox, Agape Senior OTA Scholarship

Stephanie West, AJ Welch Memorial Scholarship

Caleb Fincannon, Alfred and Miriam Adams Endowed Scholarship

Lauran Bouchillon, Allred Leadership Endowed Scholarship

Carmen Doubrava, Allred Leadership Endowed Scholarship

Kaitlyn Neal, Allred Leadership Endowed Scholarship

Jasmine Wells, Allred Leadership Endowed Scholarship

Brenda Cook, Annie Lee Swygert Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Brianna Pearson, Annie Lee Swygert Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Penny Jordan-Gresham, Bailey Foundation Endowed Scholarship

Somekia Key-Williams, Bailey Foundation Endowed Scholarship

William McClellan, Bailey Foundation Endowed Scholarship

Sheresa Sullivan, Bailey Foundation Endowed Scholarship

Christina Sumeral, Bailey Foundation Endowed Scholarship

Christopher Lee, Brighter Futures Scholarship

Jamie Adams, C. Y. Thomason Sr. Memorial Healthcare Scholarship

Trevor Neal, C. Y. Thomason Sr. Memorial Scholarship

Bryan Bohler, Casandra Cae Laster Memorial Scholarship

Haley Bedenbaugh, Charles Baumeister Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Kassidy Jennings, Computer Consultants & Merchants, Inc. PTC Golf Classic Scholarship

Katina Sargent, Countybank Foundation Scholarship

McKenzy Butler, Derrick Scholars Endowed Scholarship

Landon Epps, Derrick Scholars Endowed Scholarship

Amy Marshall, Derrick Scholars Endowed Scholarship

Jason Martin, Derrick Scholars Endowed Scholarship

Brooklyn Overholt, Derrick Scholars Endowed Scholarship

Meredith Cameron, Doris Suber Family Endowed Scholarship

Harley Charles, Doris Suber Family Endowed Scholarship

Keren Santos-Vicente, Dr. Sandra Calliham McMullen Scholarship

Anna McKinney, Emerald Ink and Stitches Golf Classic Scholarship

Deepkumar Patel, Emerald Ink and Stitches Golf Classic Scholarship

Chandler White, Enviva Golf Classic Scholarship

Casey Hendrix, Ernest Prewett Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship

Tyler Rauton, First Citizens Scholarship

Barry Wicker, Frank Wardlaw Memorial Scholarship

Alberto Gomez, Fujifilm Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc Scholarship

Drayton Branham, G. B. Elledge Endowed Scholarship

Hannah White, Game Changer Scholarship

Kirkland Gilliard, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Community Scholarship

Caleb Wright, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Community Scholarship

Kenneth Thompson, Greenwood Corvette Club Scholarship

Lawrance Partlow, Greenwood Corvette Club Scholarship in Memory of Dennis Smith

Stevie Bowie, Greenwood Rotary Club Industrial Scholarship

Ashley Pridgen, Gwen and Gene Hancock Memorial Respiratory Care Scholarship

Kally Rauch, H. Kelley Jones Scholarship

Quashayla Elmore, Henry Blohm Leadership Endowed Scholarship

Natalie Rikard, Henry Blohm Leadership Endowed Scholarship

Sherry Manly, Honeycutt Scholarship

Amber Henderson, Human Services Scholarship

Comeshia Gray, Jeanne C. Florence Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Jacob Childress, John Heydel Cardiovacular Scholarship

Merry Han, John Heydel Cardiovacular Scholarship

Vanessa Otts, John Heydel Cardiovacular Scholarship

William McCord, Judy Daulton Accounting Scholarship

Terry Lancaster, L. Ruple Harley, Sr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Daniella Gamboa Coleman, La Puerta De Esperanza Scholarship

Daniela Jimenez-Leon, La Puerta De Esperanza Scholarship

Cheraden Allison, Lady Bug Memorial Scholarship

Justin Abadia Juarez, Lakelands Home Builders Association Scholarship

Lucy Homes, Laurens County Chamber Cecil Davenport Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Chloe Manley, Laurens County Chamber Cecil Davenport Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Ashton Myrick, Laurens County Chamber Cecil Davenport Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Promise Stephens, Laurens County Chamber Cecil Davenport Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Judith Szymanski, Laurens County Chamber Cecil Davenport Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Nancy Wood, Laurens County Chamber Cecil Davenport Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Austin Harvley, Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission PTC Golf Classic Scholarship

Heather Case, Lena Wood Warren Scholarship

Brittani Osborne, Lonza Endowed Scholarship

Carla Germany, Louise Rambo Nursing Scholarship

Constance Lawson, Lucille Brooks Memorial Scholarship

Thomas Thompson, Lucille Brooks Memorial Scholarship

Noah Guire, Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship

Codi Hudgens, Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship

Kevin Jones, Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship

Brantley Langley, Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship

Samantha Plumley, Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship

Jake Roberts, Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship

Mariano Cotoc Riscajche, Manning Family Endowed Scholarship

Ytoshia Gilchrist, Manning Family Endowed Scholarship

Jessica Davis, Martha B. Williams Memorial Scholarship

Ashton Cathey, Medford Family Foundation Scholarship

Dashun Boyd, MJA Endowed Scholarship

James Coats, MJA Endowed Scholarship

Anthony Noah, Jr, MJA Endowed Scholarship

Jonathan Link, Mr. "B" Automotive Technician Endowed Scholarship

Allyson Davis, Newberry County Memorial Hospital Scholarship

Holly Guida, Newberry County Memorial Hospital Scholarship

Norma Navarrete, Newberry County Memorial Hospital Scholarship

C'Xaurius Corley, Newberry Electric Cooperative Scholarship

Shannon Harrison, Nora Wells Cooner Memorial Scholarship

Destiny Robinson, Norbord South Carolina, Inc. PTC Golf Classic Scholarship

Shannon China, Olly and Ross Garrison Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Rebecca Bolen, Paul DeLoache Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Anthony Ramirez, Paul DeLoache Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Cheleka Garrett, People That Care Scholarship

Tracy Rymszewicz, PTC 50th Anniversary Scholarship

Danielle Chappell, PTC Foundation Board Scholarship

William Haynes, PTC Foundation Board Scholarship

Layton Logan, PTC Foundation Board Scholarship

Rosalyn Miller, PTC Foundation Board Scholarship

Levanah Reil, PTC Foundation Board Scholarship

Morgan Shealy, PTC Foundation Board Scholarship

Rachel Shore, PTC Foundation Board Scholarship

Emily Whitten, PTC Foundation Board Scholarship

Liberty Adams, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Tatyanna Allen, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Amanda Bissonnette, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Elizabeth Clark, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Kenya Cook, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Wanda Davis, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Ariel Dombroski, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Kelsey Epps, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Brian Gordon, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Rashona Lytes, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Joshua Manley, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Hailey Roach, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Cordell Rush, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Sheresa Sullivan, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Cheyenne Suttles, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Kaitlyn Vickery, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Terrica Williams, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Michael Winfrey, PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship

Shandrea Williams, Rad Tech Scholarship

Trevor Clary, RMBE Lipford Scholarship

Brandy White, Self Regional Healthcare PTC Golf Classic Scholarship

Julian White, Senator Floyd Nicholson PTC Golf Classic Scholarship

Krystal Land, Sterilite Corporation Endowed Scholarship

Shannon Martin, Sterilite Corporation Endowed Scholarship

Angela Butler, Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship

Waled Elwan, Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship

Alyssa Flynn, Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship

Bobby Killingsworth, Jr, Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship

Zachary McDavid, Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship

Darius Moton, Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship

David Patterson, Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship

Cearah Jones, Sylvia MacFarlane Veterinary Technology Club Scholarship

Jessica Bullard, Taylor Foundation of Newberry Scholarship

Emilee Carpenter, Taylor Foundation of Newberry Scholarship

Jenifer Jumper, Taylor Foundation of Newberry Scholarship

Amanda Morris, Taylor Foundation of Newberry Scholarship

Tiffany Smith, Taylor Foundation of Newberry Scholarship

Johnathan Tlahuechtl Huerta, Taylor Foundation of Newberry Scholarship

Makayla Porter, The Charlie Foundation Scholarship

Carter Curry, The Links at Stoney Point PTC Golf Classic Scholarship

Tung Pham, The Links at Stoney Point PTC Golf Classic Scholarship

Alicia Summer, The Links at Stoney Point PTC Golf Classic Scholarship

Joshua Atkins, Tour de Tech Scholarship

Tiffany Blackmon, Veterinary Technician of Excellence Scholarship

Lola Allen, W. A. Klauber Memorial Endowed Scholarship