Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently honored the achievements of more than 50 conscientious student leaders at its 48th Annual Student Awards and Recognition Program.
The proceedings were broadcast live on PTC’s social media channels from the Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood.
President’s Award
Merry Lu Han of Greenwood, who is majoring in cardiovascular technology with a focus on adult echocardiography, was selected to receive the college’s top academic honor, the President’s Award. At PTC, she has served as a student representative on the Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Team and participates in the Interclub Council. While in school, she also has worked as a tutor both at PTC and with private clients.
Unfortunately, Han was unable to attend the awards ceremony due to multiple other commitments. She has expressed the desire to continue her studies, earn a bachelor’s degree, and perhaps one day teach college students like herself.
Divisional Distinguished Student Awards
Each academic division of the college each year honors its top graduates with the Divisional Distinguished Student Award. In addition to Han, who also received the divisional award for Healthcare, divisional winners included: Ernestine Colson of Greenwood, Engineering and Industrial Technology Division; Jayson Sanders of Newberry(a Dual Enrolled Middle College student from Newberry High School), Arts and Sciences Division; and Cheleka Garrett of Spartanburg, Business, Information Technology, Public Services and Commercial Art Division.
Curriculum Awards
Outstanding graduates in each of the college’s academic programs also received special recognition. PTC educators recognized the following outstanding graduates (in no particular order):
Kenneth Thompson (Automotive Technology); Noah Longshore (Building Construction Technology); Tyler Rauton (Engineering Design Technology); Quenton Garrett (Mechanical Engineering Technology); Cullen Orcutt (Electronic Engineering Technology); Jacob Hill (Gunsmithing Technology); Julio Flores (Horticulture Technology); Charlotte Rhoden (Diversified Agriculture); Samuel Sutton (HVAC Technology); Evin McIntyre (Mechatronics Technology); Ernestine Colson (Machine Tool Technology); Connor Sample (Welding); Jayson Sanders (Associate in Science); Rebekah Dominick (Associate in Arts); Rachel Morris (Administrative Office Technology); Sabrina Castillo (Business); Janae Gillespie (Commercial Art); Briana Carruth (Criminal Justice); Kerington Armstrong (Early Care and Education); Jessica Hinton (Computer Technology); Ashley Capps (Human Services); Cheleka Garrett (Funeral Services); Shanquilla Bowie (Cardiovascular Technology – Invasive); Merry Lu Han (Cardiovascular Technology – Adult Echocardiography); Kristi Bautista (Associate Degree Nursing); Ebony Ellis (Practical Nursing); Takeela Hill (Medical Assisting); Tracy Rogers (Patient Care Technician); My’Kia Arnold (Pharmacy Technician); Ashley Pridgen (Respiratory Care); Lacie Tafta (Radiologic Technology); Kristin Lancaster (Surgical Technology); Jeff Drake (Paramedic/EMT); and Mary Dodgen (Occupational Therapy Assistant).
To view the recorded ceremony, go to www.ptc.edu/live.
