Piedmont Technical College Students Honored for Excellence

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently honored the achievements of more than 30 conscientious student leaders via a virtual 46th Annual Student Awards and Recognition Program broadcast live over Facebook last month.
President’s Award
The student PTC President Dr. L. Ray Brooks selected to receive PTC’s most prestigious honor ― the President’s Award ― is Antonia Adams of Edgefield County, a PTC Presidential Ambassador, member of the Phi Theta Kappa 2020 All-State Academic Team, and recipient of the 2020 Divisional Distinguished Student Award for the Arts and Sciences Division.
Divisional Distinguished Student Awards
Each academic division of the college every year honors its top graduates with the Distinguished Student Award. This year’s winners are: Arts and Sciences Division, Antonia Adams of Edgefield County; Business, Information Technologies and Public Service Division, Allison Shealy of Greenwood County; Health Care Division, Hannah Butler of Greenwood County; and Engineering and Industrial Technology Division, Caleb Boatwright of Greenwood.
Curriculum Awards
Outstanding graduates in each of the college’s academic programs also received special recognition. In addition to the Divisional Distinguished Students above, PTC recognized the following outstanding graduates (in no particular order with county of residence and major): Antonia Adams, Edgefield, associate in arts; Abbie Grooms, Newberry; Nicole Herbert, Greenwood, administrative office technology; Olga Nikolaevna Tretiak, Greenwood, business administration; Claire Manuel, Greenwood, commercial art; Allison Shealy, Greenwood, computer technology; Stephen Lawton, Laurens, criminal justice; Christa Jones, Saluda, Early Care & Education; Tyrone Sands, Lexington, funeral service; Elena Worthing Morse, Greenwood, human services; Tyler Thompson, Edgefield, diversified agriculture; Patrick Witt, Abbeville, automotive technology; James Loggins, Greenwood, building construction technology; Caleb Boatwright, Greenwood, engineering design technology; Amanda Owens, Laurens, horticulture technology; Jeremy Phillips, Greenwood, HVAC technology; Brett Hart, Greenwood, machine tool technology; Michael Sosa Calixto, Newberry, mechatronics technology; Edwin Rounds, Greenwood, welding; Heather Bell, Abbeville; cardiovascular technology – invasive; Hannah Butler, Greenwood, cardiovascular technology – adult echocardiography; Tina Boyd, Laurens, medical assisting; Evon Brooks, Saluda, associate degree nursing; Ashley Conyers, Spartanburg, practical nursing; Ashton McNuer, Laurens, occupational therapy assistant; Abigail Jacquet, Newberry, patient care technician; Mary Bunting, Abbeville, pharmacy technology; Kylie Wash, Edgefield, radiologic technology; Deonte Gaffney, Greenville, respiratory care; and Alexis Norris, Greenwood, surgical technology.
Presidential Ambassadors
PTC’s Presidential Ambassadors for 2019-2020, including their county of residence and major, are: Antonia Adams, Edgefield, associate in arts; Megan Gilliland, Edgefield, business administration; Patience Tennant, McCormick, human services; Weston Lindamood, Newberry, cardiovascular technology; Sarah Foster, Abbeville, associate in arts; Isis Cromwell, Anderson, commercial art; Anna Cowan, Abbeville, commercial art; Trey Cook, Abbeville, cardiovascular technology; Elena Worthing Morse, Greenwood, human services; Kylie Wash, Edgefield, radiologic technology; Crystal Hernandez, Greenwood, associate in arts; Markayla Brown, Greenwood, computer technology; Britney McGovern, Greenwood, radiologic technology; Shania Anderson, Greenwood, associate in arts; Nicholas Darragh, Greenwood, criminal justice; Taylor Saxon, Greenwood, associate in science; and Shandra Martin, Greenwood, human services.
