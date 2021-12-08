Piedmont Technical College (PTC) will hold two in-person fall commencement exercises on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
An afternoon ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. for Administrative Office Technology, Business, Computer Technology, Commercial Art, Public Service, and Engineering & Industrial Technology graduates.
An evening ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. for Health Care, Associate in Arts, and Associate in Science graduates.
Both commencements will take place in the James Medford Family Event Center on PTC’s Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.
The student speakers for the 3 p.m. ceremony will be Amy Marshall, a Human Services major from Leesville, and Haylee Godfrin, a General Technology, Advertising Design/Photography major from Greenwood.
Student speakers for the 7 p.m. ceremony will be Jake Roberts, an Associate Degree Nursing major from Greenwood, and Jaqueline Escobar-Rivera, a Cardiovascular Technology major from Newberry.
In the interest of safety, PTC has increased security measures for all graduation ceremonies. Face coverings are required, and all guests are encouraged to leave unnecessary items in vehicles. Umbrellas and balloons will NOT be allowed into the event. Any bags carried into the Medford Center must be made of clear plastic.
This is a ticketed event. Each individual ticketholder, including children, will be entitled to one seat only. The Emerald City Brass will provide musical entertainment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.