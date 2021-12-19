During their regularly scheduled December board meeting last week, the Greenwood School District 52 Board of Trustees (the Board) unanimously voted in favor of three Superintendent finalists to succeed retiring Superintendent Dr. Rex Ward.
The finalists are:
- Dr. David Pitts - Assistant Superintendent for Operations in Laurens County School District 56
- Dr. Beth Taylor - Executive Director of Secondary Education in Greenwood School District 50
- Dr. John Tharp - School and District Administrator in Hamilton County, TN
In July 2021, Dr. Ward announced his retirement effective at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year. Since beginning its search in early September, the Board has been pleased to review many highly qualified applicants to lead the District’s administration in the future.
To kick-off its hiring efforts, members of the community provided their input through an online survey to address important issues facing the District and the type of leader desired for student success.
Dr. Bryan Green, Vice Chairman of the Board, presided over the meeting and said, “Hiring a Superintendent is one of the most important functions of an effective school board. While we’ll certainly miss Dr. Ward’s leadership, I can say with confidence that the three final candidates raise the bar for the students in our beloved community. I’m excited to continue engaging in the hiring process and look forward to learning more about each finalist and what they can bring to our District.”
Following the winter break, the Board plans to host a community meet-and-greet with the finalists.
Details regarding the event are forthcoming. The Board hopes to appoint the Superintendent-elect by early Spring 2022.
