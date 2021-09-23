Tipping their cap to the history of the location, Clinton's new beer and wine taproom will be named Lumberyard, according to Clinton Economic Development.
Lumberyard will be located in the DE Tribble Building, a former hardware and building supply store, on Gary Street.
According to the architect's masterplan, the first floor will include two bars, tables, stage and a retail shop. The second floor will initially be an office and mechanical room.
The target date for opening is April 2022.
