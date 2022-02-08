All members of the Clinton City Council reaffirmed their commitment to building some kind of Recreation Complex for the city - a plan that has been active for the past 3 years - but none endorsed the $46 million plan unveiled last month by consulting firm WK Dickson.
Council discussed recreation during the 44 minutes and 23 seconds it spent in open session at Monday’s regular monthly meeting. Council started its meeting at 4 p.m., instead of the announced 6 p.m. start, and it interviewed candidates for the vacant city manager’s position. Rebecca Vance is the interim city manager, and council is seeking a replacement for Thomas Higgs who was the interim manager before he was hired to be the Laurens County Administrator.
Clinton City Council has about $8 million on hand that it can devote to a Recreation Complex.
In other business, the council proclaimed February as Black History Month and Heart Month, approved the audit as amended, agreed to pay Cooper Motors $47,493 for a 2022 Ram truck that replaces a 1988 brush truck for the Fire Department, and authorized a program allowing businesses owners to apply for money to revamp the facades of their buildings (funding from sale of Tallwood Apartments). Council swore in Ernestine Simpson as the new clerk to council.
Council heard recreation comments and questions from Joseph Dyches and Walter Hughes, but Dyches’ presentation was cut short by the 2-minute time limit for comments to the council.
Vance said a public meeting about recreation will be scheduled the last of February or the first of March, whenever the recreation complex engineer and city’s bond attorney can attend - she envisions the meeting with a drop-in format so people can get answers to questions based on their schedules.
Vance suggested the Community Building, beside the Police/Fire Complex downtown; but Mayor Bob McLean said the meeting should be held at a barn on the Hwy 56, 165-acre recreation complex site. Vance said the location would be reviewed to see if it is handicapped accessible.
“It’s important to see the site, and visualize what can be there,” McLean said.
Council member Ronnie Roth asked for a reaffirmation from each council member as to a city-sponsored recreation complex. “I know what is a non-starter,” Roth said. “$46 million is a non-starter.”
He expressed frustration that the city is back at the input/ planning stage after 3 years of work.
“If we want to be a viable community,” McLean said, “we need outdoor recreation.”
Council Member Danny Cook expressed concern about how the city would market a recreation complex and secure it when the land is not in use.
“I’m still very open to having a complex. I just don’t know what I want or what the community wants,” Cook said.
Vance said that would be the purpose of a public meeting, and possibly an on-line poll that citizens could complete to give their input.
Clinton City Council closed out its meeting with a second closed session, discussion of the water service agreement and the city manager’s office, and took no action.
