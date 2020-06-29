Voters in a portion of the City of Laurens will go to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in the special election for City Council-District 3.
The special election was necessary after the death of councilman Johnny Kelly earlier this year.
David Turner was the only candidate to file for the open seat so he will be the only person listed on the ballot. A write-in campaign has been lodged by Cassandra Campbell.
The polls open at 7am and close at 7pm on Tuesday, June 30. Voters in District 3 vote at The Ridge at Laurens and Evening Light Church of God.
District 3 consists of the East Main St. portion of Laurens near Laurens Mill, East Farley, Fleming Street and up towards the Watts Mill area.
There are approximately 700 eligible voters in District 3 that will vote at The Ridge. There are approximately 70 eligible voters in District 3 that will vote at Evening Light Church of God.
