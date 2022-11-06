The 2022 general election will be conducted Tuesday, November 8 in Laurens County and across South Carolina.
Several statewide and local races are up for grabs. Click here to view your sample ballot.
Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey, Democratic
Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette, Republican
Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge, Libertarian
Secretary of State
Rosemounda Peggy Butler, Democratic
Mark Hammond, Republican
State Treasurer
Curtis Loftis, Republican
Sarah E Work, Alliance
Attorney General
Alan Wilson, Republican
Comptroller
General Richard Eckstrom, Republican
State Superintendent of Education
Lisa Ellis, Democratic, Alliance
Patricia M Mickel, Green
Ellen Weaver, Republican Republican
Commissioner of Agriculture
David Edmond, Green
Chris Nelums, United Citizens
Hugh Weathers, Republican
U.S. Senate 2
Krystle Matthews, Democratic
Tim Scott, Republican
U.S. House of Representatives, District 03
Jeff Duncan, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 11
Craig Gagnon, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 13
Bill Kimler, Democratic
John McCravy, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 14
Daniel A Duncan, Democratic
Stewart O Jones, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 16
Mark N Willis, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 42
Doug Gilliam, Republican
Probate Judge
Kaye W Fridy, Republican
Auditor
Jim Coleman, Republican
County Treasurer
Cynthia M Burke, Republican
County Council District, 01
M Kemp Younts, Republican
County Council District, 04
W Brown Patterson Jr, Republican
County Council District, 05
Jeffrey Carroll, Republican
Soil and Water District Commission
Nelson Crisp
Patrick Jackson
School Trustee District, District 55, Seat 2
Cathy Little
School Trustee District, District 55, Seat 4
Mike Hughes
Betty Ann Neely
School Trustee District, District 55, Seat 6
Peggy Hunter Nance
Brooke Allen Temples
School Trustee District, District 56, Seat 5
Teresa G Corley
School Trustee District, District 56, Seat 6
Jan Bridges Simmons
School Trustee District, District 56, Seat 7
Keith Richardson
Watershed Conservation District, Beaverdam - Warrior Creek
Lewis Croxton
Maxcy Pat Hunter Jr
Watershed Conservation District, Duncan Creek
Harold W McClintock Jr
Samuel F Roper
Watershed Conservation District, Rabon Creek
Matthew J Brownlee
Casey B Robinson
