Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the Republican and Democratic primary. Polls will be open from 7am-7pm.
When voters arrive at the poll, they will have to choose whether they want to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary.
In the Sheriff's race, all candidates are Republican and they will face off in the Tuesday primary. Those candidates are incumbent Don Reynolds, Ricky Chastain, Jarvis Reeder and Ted Richardson.
In County Council District 2, incumbent Joe Wood will go up against Luke Rankin in the Republican primary.
In County Council District 6, incumbent Diane Anderson will face off against Arthur Lee Philson, Jr. in the Democratic primary.
In County Council District 7, Brenda Stewart and David Tribble will go up against each other in the Republican primary with the winner taking on incumbent David Pitts in the general election.
In the Clerk of Court race, Michelle Simmons will take on Mary Lauren Powers in the Republican primary.
For District 42 of the SC House, Republican incumbent Doug Gilliam will take on Republican Melinda Inman Butler in the Tuesday primary.
In the race for US House District 3, Mark Welch and Hosea Cleveland will face off in the Democratic primary and then go up against incumbent Jeff Duncan in the general election.
|Office
|Candidate
|Party
|Sheriff
|Don Reynolds
|Republican
|Sheriff
|Jarvis Reeder
|Republican
|Sheriff
|Ricky Chastain
|Republican
|Sheriff
|Ted Richardson
|Republican
|County Council District 2
|Joe Wood
|Republican
|County Council District 2
|Luke Rankin
|Republican
|County Council District 3
|Garrett McDaniel
|Democratic
|County Council District 6
|Diane Anderson
|Democratic
|County Council District 6
|Arthur Lee Philson, Jr.
|Democratic
|County Council District 7
|David Pitts
|Democratic
|County Council District 7
|Brenda Stewart
|Republican
|County Council District 7
|David Tribble
|Republican
|Clerk of Court
|Michelle Simmons
|Republican
|Clerk of Court
|Mary Lauren Powers
|Republican
|Coroner
|Vickie Cheek
|Republican
|Solicitor Circuit 8
|David Stumbo
|Republican
|SC House of Rep. District 14
|Stewart Jones
|Republican
|SC House of Rep. District 16
|Mark Willis
|Republican
|SC House of Rep. District 42
|Doug Gilliam
|Republican
|SC House of Rep. District 42
|Melinda Inman Butler
|Republican
|SC Senate District 9
|Danny Verdin
|Republican
|US House of Rep. District 3
|Jeff Duncan
|Republican
|US House of Rep. District 3
|Mark D. Welch
|Democratic
|US House of Rep. District 3
|Hosea Cleveland
|Democratic
|US Senate
|Jaime Harrison
|Democratic
|US Senate
|Duke Buckner
|Republican
|US Senate
|Joe Reynolds
|Republican
|US Senate
|Michael LaPierre
|Republican
|US Senate
|Bill Bledsoe
|Constitution
|US Senate
|Lindsey Graham
|Republican
|US Senate
|Keenan Wallace Dunham
|Libertarian
