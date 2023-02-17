A portion of the historic square in Laurens was closed on Friday night after the Laurens Police Department located a suspicious package while conducting an investigation at 101 Silver St. around 5pm.
The immediate area was evacuated and authorities later determined the package not to be an explosive device.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office bomb unit and the Laurens Fire Dept. provided assistance during the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.