Laurens District 55 schools have surpassed the highest level of positive COVID-19 cases at any other time during the pandemic, according to District 55 data.
Per the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, District 55 had 53 positive cases on August 23 and 63 positive cases reported on August 25, surpassing the previous high of 45 cases on Dec. 8, 2020.
District 55 has 56 students positive (1.03%) and 292 students quarantined (5.39%). Seven staff members (.79%) have tested positive and 15 staff members (1.69%) are quarantined.
The total number of staff and students currently out due to COVID-19 is 370.
Active cases include:
Staff Quarantined
Staff Positive
Students Quarantined
Students
Positive
Total All
EB Morse
0
2
46
2
50
Ford
1
0
7
2
10
GCO
6
1
106
17
130
HT
1
1
63
12
77
LES
0
0
17
11
28
LMS
0
0
11
3
14
LDHS
5
1
35
8
49
SMS
1
1
3
1
6
Waterloo
0
0
4
0
4
District 56 schools are reporting 39 students positive (1.4%) and 101 students quarantined (3.85%) per their COVID-19 dashboard as of August 17, 2021. The district is also reporting 2 staff positive (.4%) and 3 staff quarantined (.6%).
Active cases include:
Students Positive
Staff Positive
Students Quarantine
Staff Quarantine
Total All
CHS
9
1
101
3
145
CMS
6
1
15
0
22
CES
11
0
20
0
31
Eastside
7
0
18
1
26
JWES
4
0
16
0
20
MS Bailey
2
0
3
0
5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.