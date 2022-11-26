A potential railroad strike and the waning availability of an ingredient in bleach are issues that seem a long way removed from Laurens County.
But these are concerns that the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission staff has to consider as it meets the needs of more than 16,000 water customers scattered throughout the county. The commission recently opened its new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, and to keep its water pumped from the lake as far north as Gray Court and as far east as Joanna pure, it needs chlorine.
Turns out, it’s in short supply.
Engineering Manager K.C. Price led the commission’s board through a discussion of the chemical - the one chemical issue that needs attention, board members were told - at the regular meeting Tuesday morning. One part of the issue is companies making chlorine; another is how it is transported - primarily by rail and that could fall victim to a rail strike. Engineers and conductors are negotiating a new contract, and the Biden Administration seems to be taking a hands-off approach as a strike looms. Earlier, the president was actively involved, as he is an Amtrak advocate from his days representing Delaware in Congress.
As a side issue, LCWSC has a contractor on-go to make a major upgrade to the sewer connection between the City of Clinton and the Bush River Wastewater Treatment Plant.
This connection is at Hwys 72 and 56 (Springdale Drive near Renfro), and it crosses under the railroad. The project can’t move forward because CSX cannot provide a flagger.
It seems flaggers are unionized and in sympathy with the engineers and conductors. CSX will not allow a private company to provide a flagger.
“Our large project at Clinton is waiting on a flagger from CSX,” General Manager Jeff Field said.
Even without the flagger, LCWSC continues to grow - so far in the 2013 fiscal year, 179 new water taps have been added, with 55 being added in October. The commission now has a new water storage tank in Hickory Tavern - a project that seemed to be delayed and then sprang up in a week, based on the contractor’s work schedule.
This new tank is one of 16 projects funded by the Capital Projects Sales Tax, approved by a majority of Laurens County voters in the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election.
Field said about 10,000 water customers now use electronic means to settle their water bills - 6,000 on-line and 4,000 with bank draft. The commission also has 949 sewer-wastewater customers.
Price brought the board up-to-date on the Lake Greenwood plant, where the commission has hired a private company to provide its day-to-day, 24-7-365 operators. Price is the on-site liaison for the operation which ran at 2.6 mgd (million gallons per day) in October. Price and Field said using a private company helps with a challenge all water providers face - a shortage of qualified operators.
To be certified, the operators must have an interest in the job, meet education and personal requirements, and be willing to undergo continuous training. In this post-Covid-era workforce, finding and retaining those people is a challenge everywhere, the board was told.
