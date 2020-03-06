Mary Lauren Powers will be filing for the Republican nomination to replace retiring Laurens County Clerk of Court Lynn Lancaster. Powers currently works in the Clerk of Court’s Office, where she oversees juror selections and accounting
Powers says she is running so she can apply her professional experience and education to serving the people of Laurens County.
“I’m excited about this opportunity to serve,” said Powers. “The outgoing Clerk has done much to help modernize the Clerk of Court and I look forward to building upon her good work. I want to ensure a ‘customer service’ attitude in the office, while supporting law enforcement, helping keep the county’s courts moving and watching how tax dollars are spent. My experience working in the Clerk of Court’s Office gives me the experience to get things done from Day One.”
Powers has identified several initiatives for the Clerk of Court’s Office that she would prioritize: Working more closely with law enforcement and the Solicitor’s Office to move criminal cases to trial faster, putting more attention on Child Support collection and enforcement, implement cross-training of staff to help the office run more efficiently and better manage the workload and train employees to deliver high-quality customer service when dealing with the public.
As part of her campaign, Powers wants voters to learn more about the Clerk of Court’s office and candidacy by liking her Facebook page: “Lauren Powers for Clerk of Court” or by emailing questions about the Clerk of Court’s office, as well as her experience and platform to marylaurenpowers@gmail.com.
Powers will face voters in the June 9 Republican Primary. If nominated, she will be up for election in the November General Election.
Powers lives in Laurens with her husband Grant. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from USC Upstate.
