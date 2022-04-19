Clinton City Manager Thomas Brooks has given the city council a vision of getting the MS Bailey Municipal Center reopened after Covid and after the bills-payment office has moved out.
First thing that needs to be done is a new floor. Council members got a view of the scope of that work Monday night during a called meeting.
Bills-payment has moved to the former Founder’s Credit Union building on Pitts Street, along with zoning and building codes. Now, there is a big hole in the Bailey Building’s lobby, and Brooks envisions that as a place for the history and maps of Clinton to be displayed. He also wants the municipal center to be a one-stop-shop for people seeking building permits and developers, a place for advice in starting a business.
No cost estimate has been provided yet. The Laurens County Museum has volunteered advice on how to display some artifacts from the closed Clinton Museum, and how to tell the city’s story. It won’t be a fully-staffed Visitors’ Center, but it could be a place where people could rest and get a glimpse of Clinton’s history. The City already has a Textiles Museum near this space.
Accommodations Tax money could be used for the re-hab work, Brooks said.
Council also took a preliminary look at survey results from a public meeting and on-line survey about the Recreation Complex. McLean said the word out there is that baseball fields and multi-purpose fields did not do well among people taking the survey - trails got the most votes.
But the mayor said playing fields came in second, so it is not totally correct to say “nobody wants them.”
Roth said the City needs to continue and expand its connections to the to-be-renovated Martha Dendy Center and to Thornwell - he said the City, Thornwell and the Laurens County Community Theater had an agreement about a performing arts center, and added that Lush Acres Farm, a Thornwell project, has a good plan for development.
“Where we can work with other entities we need to do that,” Roth said.
“I don’t think a pavilion (at the recreation complex) competes with Martha Dendy. Their building is indoors. There’s nothing wrong with having multiple choices,” McLean said.
Council named Brooks as a City representative to the Laurens County Development Corporation board. Taking the City Manager position this month, coming from Saluda, Brooks said he has been busy meeting with many groups in Clinton and learning about projects. He said applications for a new Municipal Judge would come before the council next month, and he asked for a council representative on the Facade Grants Committee (money going to spruce up business-fronts). Kuykendall was appointed to the committee.
Brooks introduced to the council Dana Waters, the new city finance director.
