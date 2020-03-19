Presbyterian College announced on Wednesday changes to their schedule and operations in response the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring Break for the campus of the College of Arts and Sciences has been extended through Sunday, March 22.
No classes for undergraduate students will be held on campus from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20.
Online instruction will begin on Monday, March 23. They will evaluate the situation as new information becomes available, with the possibility of resuming in-person instruction on Tuesday, April 14.
No student should occupy PC’s residence facilities unless there is a compelling reason. Requests for exemptions may be addressed to reslife@presby.edu.
Greenville Dining Hall will be open only to students and staff who are still on campus. There will be limited dining services for the remainder of this week, including the weekend. PC Dining will move to self-service, and the food court in Springs will be closed. This will stay in effect until Tuesday, April 14 or further notice.
Access to the library will be restricted to those with a Presbyterian College ID.
All events are canceled effective immediately and running through the conclusion of the Easter holiday. The leadership team will evaluate the potential to resume events scheduled for after April 13.
All non-essential domestic and international travel by faculty and staff has been suspended through April 13.
