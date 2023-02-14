Presbyterian College’s celebration of Black History Month is underway with an exciting series of events.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Office of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion will hold a 1619 Project Power Hour Discussion of the six-part Hulu docuseries, “The 1619 Project.” A second public discussion will also be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Kuhne.
The 1619 Project is a journalism endeavor developed by Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones and writers from The New York Times and New York Times Magazine to “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”
Antjuan Seawright, CBS political contributor and the chief executive officer of BluePrint Strategy, is the 2023 Dr. Booker T. Ingram Convocation lecturer. Seawright will speak at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in Edmunds Hall. Later that evening, PC’s collegiate NAACP chapter will stage a vigil on campus.
PC’s Office of Residence Life, the PC NAACP, and the Multicultural Student Union are showing two films this month. “The Long Shadow: How Slavery Continues to Impact American Society” will be shown at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Springs Campus Center. At 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, the group will show “Mr. Civil Rights: Thurgood Marshall and the NAACP.”
College employees are encouraged to participate in this year’s celebration of Black History Month at PC. Faculty and staff are invited to read and discuss Dr. Beverly Tatum’s “Why are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria,” at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in Chapman Conference Room in Jacobs Hall.
The Office of JEDI, Student Volunteer Services, MSU, and NAACP are sponsoring a PCommUnity service event beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Piedmont Presbyterian Church in Mountville. That same evening, the campus community is invited to the first annual Cultural Celebration Sneaker Ball at the Mabry-Smith-Yonce Center.
A panel discussion led by representatives of the National Pan-Hellenic Council will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in Edmunds Hall. The NPHC is a collaborative umbrella council composed of historically Black fraternities and sororities.
