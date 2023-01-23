The search for Presbyterian College’s 20th president began this week with the formation of a presidential search committee.
In a formal announcement across campus, PC shared the names of those serving on the 17-member committee, which is being chaired by trustee and alumnus Brad Bryant.
In a joint statement from Bryant and Ruth Roper, chair of the PC Board of Trustees, the college emphasized that the committee represents a variety of stakeholders in the search, including alums, faculty, and staff.
“The committee draws on the representative governance strength of the college’s academic, spiritual, and student life, all key elements of our recent strategic planning process,” the announcement stated. “In accepting the call to serve, each member acknowledged the importance of the presidential search, their commitment to discern the inclusive voice of the larger college community, and their love of PC.”
The committee will work with the executive search firm CarterBaldwin to identify and recommend a candidate this summer to replace current president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg. President vandenBerg announced on Jan. 12 that he would step down at the end of the academic year to become the new president at Ohio Wesleyan University.
The following individuals will serve on the search committee:
• Dr. Selena Blair, Rogers-Ingram Vice President for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion
• Robin Boren, Trustee
• Brad Bryant, Trustee and Chair
• Dr. Roy Campbell, Professor of History
• Hartwell Dew, Trustee
• Dr. Latha Gearheart, Professor of Chemistry
• John Jeselnik,Trustee
• E.G. Lassiter, Trustee and Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees
• Dr. Erin McAdams, Associate Professor of Political Science, Faculty Senate President
• Dr. Floyd M. Nicholson, Trustee
• Dr. Kerry Pannell, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs
• Drew Peterson, Dean of Students
• Ted Pitts, Trustee
• Chad Prashad, Trustee
• Ruth Roper, ex officio, Trustee and Chair of the Board of Trustees
• Terri Tibbs, ex officio, Vice President of Human Resources and Title IX
• Rev. Dr. Buz Wilcoxon, Lassiter Chaplain and Dean of Spiritual Life
